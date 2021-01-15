CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Martin carries Monmouth past Quinnipiac 92-80 in OT

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 8:37 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Melik Martin had a career-high 23 points and Deion Hammond added 21 points as Monmouth topped Quinnipiac 92-80 in overtime on Friday.

Marcus McClary forced the extra period with a baseline jumper just before the buzzer. Hammond scored seven points in overtime and Martin added six.

George Papas had 16 points for Monmouth (6-4, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). McClary added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Jacob Rigoni had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bobcats (3-4, 1-2). Tymu Chenery added 17 points and Tyrese Williams had 14.

