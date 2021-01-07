Mann, Florida host Kentucky

Kentucky (3-6, 2-0) vs. Florida (5-2, 2-1) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Kentucky (3-6, 2-0) vs. Florida (5-2, 2-1)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Brandon Boston Jr. and Kentucky will battle Tre Mann and Florida. The freshman Boston is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Mann, a sophomore, is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Mann has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Gators. Scottie Lewis is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Boston, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 15.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Florida is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Gators are 0-2 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Kentucky’s offense has turned the ball over 14.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

