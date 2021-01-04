INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » College Basketball » Mangum leads Radford past…

Mangum leads Radford past Hampton 79-66

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Radford got past Hampton 79-66 on Monday night.

Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam added 16 points each for the Highlanders (5-6, 4-1 Big South). Ali also had eight assists.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 22 points and had nine assists for the Pirates (4-6, 3-2). Chris Shelton and Davion Warren each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

USPS biometrics program leans on its biggest asset: A post office in every neighborhood

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up