Mangum leads Radford past Campbell 97-91 in 3OT

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 10:34 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 16 points as Radford defeated Campbell 97-91 in triple overtime on Tuesday night.

Fah’Mir Ali buried 3-pointers near the end of regulation to tie it forcing the first overtime and again near the end of the second overtime forcing a third.

Josiah Jeffers and Lewis Djonkam added 15 points apiece for the Highlanders. Djonkam also had nine rebounds.

Shaquan Jules had 14 points for Radford (9-6, 8-1 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 28 points for the Fighting Camels (8-8, 4-5). Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 18 points and Joshua Lusane scored 13 with 13 rebounds and five assists.

