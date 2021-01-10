INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Mangum carries Radford past Charleston Southern 68-48

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 6:48 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dravon Mangum had 16 points as Radford romped past Charleston Southern 68-48 on Sunday.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Chyree Walker added nine rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-9, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

