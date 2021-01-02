CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over Butler 68-60

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:09 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 24 points as Seton Hall got past Butler 68-60 on Saturday.

Jared Rhoden had 19 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Tyrese Samuel had three blocks.

Myles Tate had 22 points for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3). Chuck Harris added 11 points. Jair Bolden had 10 points.

