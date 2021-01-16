CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Mains scores 17 to carry N. Arizona past Montana 62-58

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 4:37 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Nik Mains came off the bench to score 17 points, five in a game-ending 12-0 run, to carry Northern Arizona to a 62-58 win over Montana on Saturday.

Cameron Shelton had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northern Arizona (4-9, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt added 13 points.

Montana totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 22 points for the Grizzlies (6-7, 2-4). Michael Steadman added nine rebounds.

Montana defeated Northern Arizona 67-56 on Thursday.

