Maine, NJIT meet in conference play

Maine (1-4, 1-3) vs. NJIT (3-3, 2-2) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maine (1-4, 1-3) vs. NJIT (3-3, 2-2)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes meet as Maine squares off against NJIT. Maine fell short in a 62-58 game to New Hampshire in its last outing. NJIT lost 74-60 on the road to UMass Lowell in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: NJIT’s Zach Cooks has averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals while Dylan O’Hearn has put up 15.2 points. For the Black Bears, Stephane Ingo has averaged 11 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up 11.2 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Black Bears have given up just 61.5 points per game to America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maine’s DuHart has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 11 for 29 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Maine has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 68.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent NJIT offense has turned the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.8 percent of all Maine possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.