Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton over Hawaii 83-67

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 11:30 PM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. scored 23 points as Cal State Fullerton topped Hawaii 83-67 on Friday. Dante Maddox Jr. added 20 points for the Titans.

Tray Maddox shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Vincent Lee had 14 points for Cal State Fullerton (4-4, 3-4 Big West Conference). Doctor Bradley added 13 points.

Justin Webster had 20 points and six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Junior Madut added 12 points. Biwali Bayles had nine rebounds.

