Lovan scores 32 to carry UAB past Rice 86-74

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan had a career-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds and five assists as UAB defeated Rice 86-74 on Saturday.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 18 points for UAB (12-2, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quan Jackson added 10 points.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (10-6, 4-4). Riley Abercrombie added 15 points. Max Fiedler had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers also defeated Rice 78-68 on Friday.

