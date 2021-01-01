CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Louisiana-Monroe tops Arkansas St. 84-72

Louisiana-Monroe tops Arkansas St. 84-72

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 10:09 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Russell Harrison posted 17 points as Louisiana-Monroe got past Arkansas State 84-72 on Friday night. Koreem Ozier added 17 points for the Warhawks, and Johnnie Williams IV chipped in 11 points.

Both teams were playing their first Sun Belt Conference game of the season.

Josh Nicholas had 10 points for Louisiana-Monroe (3-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Markise Davis had 22 points for the Red Wolves (3-5, 0-1). Marquis Eaton added 19 points. Norchad Omier had 10 rebounds.

Caleb Fields, who led the Red Wolves in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

