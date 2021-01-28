Longwood, Presbyterian meet in conference play

Longwood (5-13, 4-8) vs. Presbyterian (4-8, 2-6) Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood (5-13, 4-8) vs. Presbyterian (4-8, 2-6)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Longwood battles Presbyterian. Both squads won in their last game. Presbyterian earned a 71-56 road win over High Point on Monday, while Longwood won 67-54 at home against High Point on Jan. 1.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Lancers have been led by Juan Munoz and Justin Hill. Munoz is averaging 13 points while J. Hill is putting up 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Blue Hose have been led by Winston Hill and Rayshon Harrison, who have combined to score 29.3 points per contest.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Hose have given up only 67.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MUNOZ: Munoz has connected on 39.1 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Hose are 0-7 when they allow at least 71 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Lancers are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last nine road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Presbyterian has held opposing teams to 68 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

