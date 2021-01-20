Longwood looks to extend streak vs High Point

High Point (3-7, 1-4) vs. Longwood (4-13, 3-8) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks…

High Point (3-7, 1-4) vs. Longwood (4-13, 3-8)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over High Point. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Longwood has won by an average of 9 points. High Point’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2018, a 75-56 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Lydell Elmore and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 45 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, although that figure has dropped to 20 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lancers have allowed only 66.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 37.8 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 26 of 64 field goals (40.6 percent) across its past three matchups while High Point has assists on 34 of 56 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has scored 61.2 points and allowed 64.4 points over its last five games. Longwood has averaged 64.4 points while allowing 65.8 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.