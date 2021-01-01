CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Long Beach St. tops CS Bakersfield 90-89 in OT

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 11:59 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 25 points as Long Beach State narrowly beat Cal State Bakersfield 90-89 in overtime on Friday.

Isaiah Washington’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:51 to play gave the Beach the lead for good.

Isaiah Washington had 18 points and six rebounds for Long Beach State (2-2, 1-0 Big West Conference). Jadon Jones added 16 points. Joe Hampton had 15 points and three blocks.

Shaun Williams had 19 points for the Roadrunners (4-4, 0-1). Justin Edler-Davis added 15 points and eight rebounds. Shawn Stith had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

LBSU’s Shaden Knight made two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to make it 75-all and force overtime.

