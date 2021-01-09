CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Long Beach St. tops…

Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 12:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Washington had 20 points as Long Beach State edged past Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

Washington also had eight turnovers but only one assist.

Trever Irish had 16 points and three assists for Long Beach State (3-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Joe Hampton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chance Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 18 points for the Titans (1-3, 0-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 14 points. Landis Spivey had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up