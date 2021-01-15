INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Lofton lifts Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 62-48

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:38 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 28 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Duquesne 62-48 on Friday night.

Lofton hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

Alejandro Vasquez had 11 points for Saint Bonaventure (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jaren Holmes added 11 points.

Michael Hughes had 14 points for the Dukes (3-5, 2-4). Marcus Weathers added 12 points.

