Littleson carries Toledo over Kent State 84-82

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 5:45 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson scored a season-high 26 points and Marreon Jackson added 22 points as Toledo narrowly beat Kent State 84-82 on Tuesday.

Jackson tied it at 82 on a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left and on Toledo’s following possession, Ryan Rollins drove it from the right wing for a go-ahead layup at 17.3.

Rollins had 13 points and six rebounds for Toledo (9-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. Littleson hit 9 of 11 shots, including 8 of 10 from deep.

Danny Pippen scored a career-high 34 points plus 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Flashes (3-3, 0-2). Mike Nuga added 18 points. Justyn Hamilton had 11 rebounds.

