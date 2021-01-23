Little Rock, UTA meet in conference play

Arkansas-Little Rock (8-6, 4-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (7-8, 3-4) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun…

Arkansas-Little Rock (8-6, 4-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (7-8, 3-4)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Texas-Arlington. Arkansas-Little Rock won 66-59 at Texas-Arlington in its last outing. Texas-Arlington lost 66-59 loss at home against Arkansas-Little Rock in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Markquis Nowell and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 47 percent of all Trojans scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 35 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have given up just 69.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they allowed over six non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shahada Wells has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mavericks are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 2-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Trojans are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-6 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

