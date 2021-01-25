CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Lipscomb lifts Radford over UNC Asheville 73-63

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 8:18 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Lipscomb had 14 points as Radford beat UNC Asheville 73-63 on Monday.

Lewis Djonkam had 12 points for Radford (11-7, 10-2 Big South Conference). Jordan Hemphill added 11 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson had six rebounds. Dravon Mangum, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Highlanders, was held scoreless.

DeVon Baker had 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-8, 8-4). Lavar Batts Jr. added 10 points.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. UNC Asheville defeated Radford 76-68 on Sunday.

