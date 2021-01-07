Lipscomb, Bellarmine meet in conference play

Lipscomb (6-6, 1-1) vs. Bellarmine (3-3, 0-0) Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes…

Lipscomb (6-6, 1-1) vs. Bellarmine (3-3, 0-0)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes meet as Lipscomb squares off against Bellarmine. Lipscomb fell short in a 66-50 game to Liberty in its last outing. Bellarmine is coming off a 90-38 win over Mount St. Joseph in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming have combined to score 39 percent of all Knights points this season, though that number has fallen to 31 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Lipscomb has lost its last four road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bisons. Bellarmine has 60 assists on 98 field goals (61.2 percent) over its past three games while Lipscomb has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Bellarmine’s offense has turned the ball over 10.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 7.7 turnovers over its last three games.

