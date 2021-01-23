Lewis leads Appalachian St. over Georgia St. 74-61

The Associated Press

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds as Appalachian State defeated Georgia…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. had a career-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds as Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 74-61 on Saturday.

Lewis Jr. made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (12-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Forrest added 13 points. Michael Almonacy had 13 points.

Georgia State totaled 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Corey Allen had 19 points for the Panthers (8-4, 2-3). Justin Roberts added 18 points. Jalen Thomas had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 80-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.