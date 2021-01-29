CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » Lever carries Grand Canyon…

Lever carries Grand Canyon past New Mexico St. 70-62

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever posted 14 points as Grand Canyon won its seventh straight game, defeating New Mexico State 70-62 on Friday night.

Mikey Dixon had 14 points for Grand Canyon (11-3, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points and eight assists.

Johnny McCants had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-2, 0-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points.

Clayton Henry, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Aggies, shot 14% (1 of 7) and finished with five points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

Pandemic shows U.S. needs to beef up biological defenses

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up