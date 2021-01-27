CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Lee scores 19 to lead Houston Baptist past UIW 73-57

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 11:17 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Lee came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Houston Baptist to a 73-57 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Pedro Castro had 14 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (3-12, 2-5 Southland Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Brycen Long added 10 points.

Keaston Willis had 14 points for the Cardinals (6-7, 3-3). Brandon Swaby added 10 points. Des Balentine had 10 points and eight rebounds.

