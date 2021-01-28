CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Late points by Anei helps SMU turn aside Memphis 67-65

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 11:02 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Yor Anei scored four of his eight points in the last 3:21 — each time putting SMU back in the lead — and the Mustangs held off Memphis 67-65 on Thursday night.

Feron Hunt scored 17 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15 for SMU (9-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Ethan Chargois added 13 points. Tyson Jolly had six rebounds.

Kendric Davis, the Mustangs leading scorer at 18 ppg, scored six on 2-of-13 shooting. He was 0-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Memphis trailed by 10 at halftime after scoring a season-low 23 points in the opening 20 minutes. But Boogie Ellis kicked off 21-4 surge with a 3-pointer that erased a 16-point SMU advantage and put the Tigers into a 59-58 lead seven minutes later.

Landers Nolley II had 19 points for the Tigers (9-6, 5-3). DeAndre Williams added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ellis scored nine and Alex Lomax had eight assists.

Memphis defeated SMU 76-72 on Tuesday.

