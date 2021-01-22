CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Largie lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Lipscomb 79-69

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 11:17 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyrus Largie had a career-high 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Lipscomb 79-69 on Friday night.

Largie hit 8 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (6-4, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dakota Rivers added 11 points. Zach Anderson had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson scored a season-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-8, 4-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and nine rebounds.

