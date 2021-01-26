CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
LaRavia lifts Indiana State past Southern Illinois 71-59

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 7:49 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had 20 points as Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 71-59 on Tuesday.

Cooper Neese had 11 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State (8-7, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Randy Miller Jr. also scored 11 points with six rebounds, and Julian Larry had 10 points.

Trent Brown had 13 points for the Salukis (7-5, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kyler Filewich added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Lance Jones also had 10 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season. Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

