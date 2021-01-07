INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Lafayette, Bucknell meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 5:30 PM

Lafayette (1-1, 1-1) vs. Bucknell (0-2, 0-2)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Lafayette squares off against Bucknell. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. Lafayette got past Lehigh by 12, while Bucknell is coming off of a 63-60 loss to Navy.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Dylan Hastings have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Leopards points this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.1 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Bucknell defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

