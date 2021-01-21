La. Tech, UTEP meet in conference play

Louisiana Tech (11-4, 4-2) vs. UTEP (6-6, 2-4) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech (11-4, 4-2) vs. UTEP (6-6, 2-4)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech in a CUSA matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Louisiana Tech won 82-66 at home against UTSA, while UTEP is coming off of a 74-65 loss at North Texas.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP’s Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Isaiah Crawford has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTEP is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Miners. UTEP has 23 assists on 55 field goals (41.8 percent) over its past three games while Louisiana Tech has assists on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has committed a turnover on just 14.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Miners have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season and just eight times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.