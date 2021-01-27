La. Tech, Southern Miss meet in conference play

Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3) vs. Southern Miss (7-8, 3-5) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech (12-5, 5-3) vs. Southern Miss (7-8, 3-5)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Louisiana Tech takes on Southern Miss. Louisiana Tech beat UTEP by 18 in its last outing. Southern Miss lost 78-72 to UTSA in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Isaiah Crawford, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., JaColby Pemberton, Amorie Archibald and Kalob Ledoux have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.3 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Crawford has connected on 35.6 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Bulldogs are 3-5 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 22.9 free throws per game, including 25.3 per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.