La Salle rolls by Fordham 89-52

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:06 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Spencer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as La Salle romped past Fordham 89-52 on Saturday night.

Sherif Kenney and Jack Clark added 15 points each for the Explorers. David Beatty had 14 points and six rebounds for La Salle (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ayinde Hikim added 13 points.

La Salle had season highs with 16 3-pointers — two short of the school record — and 24 assists.

La Salle led 45-19 at halftime. The Explorers’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Joel Soriano had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams (0-2, 0-2).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

