La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 6:30 AM

Arkansas State (5-7, 2-3) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4, 4-3)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas State at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Louisiana-Lafayette was a 94-83 win on Jan. 3, 2019.

TEAM LEADERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 11.8 points and 10.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13 points per game. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been led by Mylik Wilson, who is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Wolves have scored 71.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marquis Eaton has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Cedric Russell has attempted 100 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 15 for 33 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

