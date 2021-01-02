CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kuhlman scores 21 to…

Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over N. Iowa 65-61

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 21 points as Evansville beat Northern Iowa 65-61 on Saturday.

Samari Curtis had 14 points for Evansville (4-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance added six assists. Jax Levitch had eight rebounds.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-6, 1-2). Bowen Born added 12 points. Trae Berhow had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up