INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Krutwig scores 15; Loyola…

Krutwig scores 15; Loyola of Chicago routs Valparaiso 75-39

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 15 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Valparaiso 75-39 on Wednesday night.

Lucas Williamson had 11 points for Loyola of Chicago (11-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tate Hall added 10 points. Tom Welch had six assists.

Eron Gordon had 14 points for the Crusaders (3-9, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Ben Krikke added 12 points. Valparaiso’s 16 first-half points and 39 points overall are a season low.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up