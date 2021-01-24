CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago over Bradley 69-56

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 7:20 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and three assists as Loyola of Chicago topped Bradley 69-56 on Sunday.

Krutwig hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aher Uguak had 13 points and eight rebounds for Loyola of Chicago (12-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tate Hall added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had eight rebounds.

Loyola of Chicago dominated the first half and led 43-19 at halftime. The Ramblers’ 26 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (9-6, 3-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points. Sean East II had 12 points.

