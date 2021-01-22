CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Kreuser lifts North Dakota…

Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 70-58

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State topped Denver 70-58 on Friday night.

Kreuser shot 11 for 12 from the line.

Jarius Cook had 16 points for North Dakota State (8-7, 8-2 Summit League). Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tristan Green had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers (1-11, 0-5), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Taelyr Gatlin added 11 points. Eric Moenkhaus had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up