CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Kochera scores 26, William…

Kochera scores 26, William & Mary rallies past Drexel 69-64

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as William & Mary came from nine points down to defeat Drexel 69-64 on Sunday.

Kochera shot 14 for 16 from the line, making 11 free throws in the last 3:17 as the Tribe (4-6, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) clawed back with a 14-0 run.

Drexel ( 6-5, 1-3) had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal.

Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Yuri Covington added seven rebounds. Mehkel Harvey had three blocks.

Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.

Drexel thumped William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up