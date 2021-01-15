CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kirk lifts UIC past…

Kirk lifts UIC past Robert Morris 67-53

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 11:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Illinois-Chicago to a 67-53 win over Robert Morris on Friday night.

Michael Diggins had 16 points for Illinois-Chicago (6-4, 3-2 Horizon League). Jamie Ahale added 12 points. Braelen Bridges had 11 points.

Illinois-Chicago totaled 30 second-half points, a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Colonials (3-4, 2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up