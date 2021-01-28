CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kirby lifts SE Louisiana…

Kirby lifts SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 69-57

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Isiah Kirby recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 69-57 win over Central Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Keon Clergeot had 15 points for Southeastern Louisiana (5-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 13 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 13 points and six assists for the Bears (3-12, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Collin Cooper added 10 points. SK Shittu had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress' newest subcommittee is focusing on cyber troops and JEDI

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up