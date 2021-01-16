CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
King scores 20 to lead Army past Boston University 79-59

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:02 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Alex King had 20 points as Army defeated Boston University 79-59 on Saturday.

King shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Josh Caldwell had 15 points for Army (7-3, 3-2 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 10 points. Aaron Duhart had six rebounds.

Walter Whyte had 17 points for the Terriers (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

