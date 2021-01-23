CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Kenney, Kimbrough lift La…

Kenney, Kimbrough lift La Salle past Richmond 84-78

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78 on Saturday.

Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders.

Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle (7-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Kimbrough also had a career-best nine rebounds, while Ray posted eight rebounds.

Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders (9-4, 3-2). Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up