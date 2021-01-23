Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs N. Fla.

Kennesaw State (3-12, 0-7) vs. North Florida (5-10, 3-2) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Kennesaw State (3-12, 0-7) vs. North Florida (5-10, 3-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to 25 games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 83-82 on March 1, 2019. North Florida is coming off a 69-54 home win over Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jose Placer, Josh Endicott and Jonathan Aybar have collectively scored 41 percent of North Florida’s points this season. For Kennesaw State, Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Kennesaw State scoring, including 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have given up only 67.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.4 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 39.8 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Ospreys are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 67 points. The Owls are 0-11 when allowing 64 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last six road games, scoring 53.8 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

