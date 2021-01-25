CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Kennedy carries Loyola of Chicago over Bradley 65-58

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 10:25 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Marquise Kennedy came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Loyola of Chicago to a 65-58 win over Bradley on Monday night.

Keith Clemons had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (13-3, 8-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Cameron Krutwig scored seven points but it was enough for him to reach 1,605 points, tied for ninth on the school’s career list.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for the Braves (9-7, 3-4). Elijah Childs added 12 points and seven rebounds. Rienk Mast had 11 rebounds.

The Rambler defeated Bradley 69-56 on Sunday.

