Kante scores 21 to lead Hofstra over UNC Wilmington 89-83

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 4:06 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Kante had a season-high 21 points as Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 89-83 on Sunday, scoring the last five points of the game in the final two minutes.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (11-6, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kvonn Cramer, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, had a big dunk after an offensive rebound with 1:45 to play, Caleb Burgess had 15 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and six rebounds.

Mike Okauru scored a career-high 30 points plus nine rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (7-8, 1-5), who missed three shots in their final two possessions. Jake Boggs added 21 points and six rebounds. Jamahri Harvey had 11 points.

Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday.

