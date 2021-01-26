Kansas State looks to knock off No. 2 Baylor

Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) vs. No. 2 Baylor (14-0, 7-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) vs. No. 2 Baylor (14-0, 7-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor looks to give Kansas State its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Kansas State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 84-68 on Jan. 18, 2020. Baylor remains No. 2 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State last week.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State’s Selton Miguel, Nijel Pack and Davion Bradford have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jared Butler has directly created 45 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Baylor has 39 assists on 82 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Kansas State has assists on 31 of 63 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 21st among Division I teams. The Kansas State offense has averaged 63.4 points through 16 games (ranked 287th, nationally).

