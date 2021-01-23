CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Kamateros lifts South Dakota…

Kamateros lifts South Dakota past W. Illinois 84-74

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Western Illinois 84-74 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota (8-6, 6-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 11 points.

South Dakota dominated the first half and led 42-20 at the break. The Leathernecks’ 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Colton Sandage had 17 points for the Leathernecks (2-11, 0-6), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Will Carius added 13 points. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up