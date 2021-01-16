CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Joyce scores 21 to lead Air Force past Wyoming 72-69

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 6:21 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Chris Joyce had 21 points as Air Force edged past Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday.

Joyce hit 8 of 10 shots.

A.J. Walker had 15 points for Air Force (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Ameka Akaya added 15 points and six rebounds and Keaton Van Soelen had 13 points.

Marcus Williams had 15 points for the Cowboys (7-5, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and seven rebounds and Xavier DuSell scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

