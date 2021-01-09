CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Jones scores 30 to carry Southern Utah past Idaho 83-67

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 5:22 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had 30 points as Southern Utah won its ninth straight game, defeating Idaho 83-67 on Saturday.

John Knight III had 17 points for Southern Utah (9-1, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). Harrison Butler and Maizen Fausett added 11 points apiece.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-9, 0-6). Ethan Kilgore added 10 points. Ja’Vary Christmas had six assists.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 85-80 on Thursday.

