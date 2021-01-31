CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 27 to…

Jones scores 27 to lead S. Illinois past N. Iowa 71-68

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones scored a season-high 27 points and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 71-68 on Sunday.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Anthony D’Avanzo added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kyler Filewich scored 10.

Southern Illinois posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Bowen Born had 16 points for the Panthers (5-11, 3-7) and Trad Berhow and Nate Heise each scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up