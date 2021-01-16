CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Jones lifts S. Utah past E. Washington 99-94

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 6:00 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Tevian Jones had 27 points as Southern Utah edged past Eastern Washington 99-94 on Saturday.

Jones hit all 10 of his free throw attempts as the Thunderbirds went 10 for 10 form the line in the last minute.

John Knight III added 21 points and Aanen Moody had 14 points for Southern Utah (10-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dre Martin 12 points with eight rebounds.

The 99 points were a season best for Southern Utah.

Jacob Davison had nine 3-pointers 31 points for the Eagles (3-5, 2-1), who had 19 3-pointers. Kim Aiken Jr. added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Tanner Groves had 21 points.

Eastern Washington defeated Southern Utah 75-63 on Thursday.

