Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 83-75

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 5:52 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 20 points as UNC Asheville topped Charleston Southern 83-75 on Friday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points for UNC Asheville (7-6, 6-2 Big South Conference). Trent Stephney added 15 points and Jamon Battle had 13 points.

Ja’Quavian Florence scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (1-11, 0-8), who have lost eight straight. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds, and Emorie Knox had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 92-54 Thursday.

